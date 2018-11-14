Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: We decode the couple’s past, present and future

One of the hottest couple in B-town, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are now officially hitched. The two dated for six long years before taking their relationship to the next level. We spoke to Numerologist/Tarot Card reader Priyanka Rishi Joshi who spoke in detail about #DeepVeer’s past, present and future life.

Numerology

Born on July 6, 1985, Ranveer Singh is a flamboyant personality - we don’t doubt it. The Simmba star loves to live a luxurious life and in future if he may want to switch from acting to some sort of luxury business. Talking about his wife Deepika Padukone, who was born on January 5, 1986, she is a very emotional person and loves her family a lot. Deepika will do anything for her family members without expecting anything in return. She will go to any length to help her friends, but when it comes to making decisions for herself she will be lost and won’t be confident about it. Deepika can multi-task and handle 5 careers at a time with ease. Between the two, Deepika is a perfectionist by nature, she is also the dominating one in the relationship whereas Ranveer is more supportive, caring and a down to earth person. The easy-going nature of the couple is the common factor between the two and that’s what compliments them.

Past

It is often said that matches are made in heaven and Ranveer Deepika is no different. These two have a karmic connection from their past life and have been partners before. According to the Tarot Card, the two lived in ancient Greece and it is just a coincidence that the two are getting married in Italy, close to Greece. The two are spiritually inclined and believe in a superior power. We have always seen Deepika Padukone visit the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai before the release of her films.

Present

No doubt, Ranveer and Deepika are one of the most sorts after actors in Bollywood and their last film together, Padmaavat in 2018, was one of the biggest hit in recent times and post marriage, they will continue doing the same. Talking about them individually, Deepika will continue dominating in Bollywood and Hollywood whereas Ranveer Singh will continue his good run at the box office.

Future

Since the two will be busy juggling with their professional and family commitments, the two will have to balance it out in future. Post marriage, while Ranveer will be relaxed, Deepika will be busy with many added responsibilities, she may require medication to keep herself calm and composed. The two share a deep bond and trust which will only grow over time. The two have taken a rebirth to complete their previous life’s unfinished business and we are curious to know what it is.

So this is the future prediction of the newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and we wish them all the best for their new journey.