Deepika Padukone shares her poetic side as a middle schooler

Deepika Padukone has worn a number of hats in her 11 years in Bollywood but the actress recently showed a never-seen-before side to her, that of a poet. The Padmaavat actress took to Instagram to share a poem written by her during her middle school days. Like most of us rummaging through school memories in adulthood, the actress could not close her nostalgia tap as she shared her 18 line long rhyme.

Titled ‘I Am’, the poem reflects on Padukone and all that she felt as a 12-year-old girl. While mostly counting her blessings with, ‘I feel the soothing hands of God’, she continues to say all those things she would like to be, ‘I want to be a loving child of God’ and ‘I pretend to be a blooming flower’. Heavy with references to God, her poem sounds more like a prayer than a poem penned by a care-free adolescent girl. The poem however is not without its worrying lines, ‘I worry if I am liked by all’, ‘I understand that life must end’, ‘I try to do my very best, I hope I deserve the very best’. If the poem has indeed been written by Padukone then it does deserve credit for intellectuality. With ‘I am a child with love and care’ being repeated at the end of each para, we understand her urge to be the perfect child with a golden heart.

While the poem may have been penned 20 years ago when she was studying in Sophia High School in Bangalore, Padukone seems to have covered much of her wishes mentioned in the poem at the career front at least. With Padmaavat becoming the highest grosser after Bahubali, she sure has got her share of ‘the very best’.