Deepika Padukone to be approached for XXX sequel, but will she take it?

Deepika Padukone is an actress who weighs every role she plays on screen closely. After the epic role of Queen Padmavat, she is treading even more carefully. The actress is said to have bagged a few interesting projects among which may be a Hollywood film. But Deepika unlike her counterpart Priyanka Chopra is not that keen on a Hollywood film unless it helps her career graph.

I have every intention to have @deepikapadukone in the film. We are finishing new script and I will be reaching out very soon! — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) April 24, 2018

The actress is reported to be considered for reprising her role from ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ opposite Vin Diesel. The movie may have not had such an impressive run at the box office but she has left a lasting impression on director DJ Caruso. In a Twitter comment, he expressed his wish to cast Deepika in the sequel. However, this may have angered Deepika for she was not approached before he made the statement. It is also speculated that the actress may not go back for the film as it did little to contribute to her fame. She does not seem to be in the mood to chase Hollywood fame without substantial roles.

During the promotions of xXx, the actress had spoken about the character she plays, “The female character of this film is so strong. That’s also a reflection of modern society where women contribute so much more. A few years ago, in the same kind of film, perhaps my character would be the damsel in distress who needs to be rescued. But in this movie, the girl characters are so strong that basically Vin Diesel’s character, Xander, has found his match in my character Serena Unger.”

Seems like just strength of role is not the only thing Deepika looks for when hunting her next. It is value addition to her career that she really measures.