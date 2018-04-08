Deepika Padukone to join Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra in the production business?

Actress Deepika Padukone is a fearless name in the industry. Her stand against right wing forces during the protests against Padmaavat’s release has rightfully granted her this name. But the actress is more than just a name one screen with endorsements running in crores. She has spent the best part of her career in front of the camera but now wants to get behind it as a producer.

"I would love to. I want to set up a production house... To have a vision to see it being put together, to see it form a life of its own and like a child at some point of time you have to let it go as well. So it's definitely fascinating and very exciting and definitely something I would explore getting into," Deepika said in an interview with Times of India. The actress was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat opposite Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh as Queen Padmavat.

Deepika’s wish to launch her own production house is refreshing but it comes a little late in the race of Bollywood beauties going behind the camera. Her counterparts in the industry, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra both have their own production houses. Anushka’s production house Clean Slate Films has produced a series of hits like NH10, Phillauri and Pari. Priyanka’s production, Purple Pebble Pictures too has successfully produced eight regional films in Bhojpuri and Marathi of which one even won several national awards. Deepika’s wish to get into the business is thus understandable.

The actress is currently not involved in any film. Her project with Vishal Bharadwaj opposite Irrfan Khan has been put on hold while the actor receives treatment for his neuroendocrine tumour.