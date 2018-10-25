Deepika Padukone works to look fit and fabulous for her big day

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the hottest topic in town currently. The couple earlier on the weekend, after dating each other for six years, announced their wedding plans to the world. As the D-Day approaches, it would be a chaotic scene at the Bhavnani and Padukone residences as they would be busy with the wedding prep but looks like it’s fitness first for Deepika.

Deepika’s fitness coach Yasmin Karachiwala took to Instagram and shared a fun video of the actor where we can see the bride-to-be Deepika Padukone stretching her muscles and she looks pretty excited about it.

Looks like with just close to 20 days left for the wedding, a fitness enthusiast Deepika Padukone doesn't want to give up on her workout regime and wants to look her best on her big day.

The caption in the post read, "What're you so excited about @deepikapadukone!! 😉"Can anyone guess??? We all know the reason why Deepika is excited and the answer to Yasmin’s question is our very own Khilji aka Ranveer Singh with whom Deepika is all set to tie the knot with on November 14 and 15.

Talking about the marriage, the two are all set to seal the deal at the famous Lake Como palace in Italy followed by a grand reception at a Mumbai hotel on November 1st. There, we'll see the biggest of the biggest names from all walks of life make their presence felt.Stay tuned to in.com for more update on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding news.