Deepika Padukones best looks from the red carpet that made us drool

Deepika Padukone is an unbeatable style dive in Bollywood. Over the years, the star has given us major fashion goals with both her on-screen and off-screen looks. However, it is her red carpet looks that have shown the diva in her. Here is a look at five of her best red carpet looks that made us drool over her wardrobe.

Marchesa gown at Cannes

When Bollywood stars head to Cannes, they make sure they pack their suitcases heavy. Deepika’s sheer purple Marchesa gave just that message as she strut down one of the biggest red carpet event in the world as as the global brand ambassador of L'Oreal Paris. The gown played peek-a-boo with her perfect body, revealing and hiding the stars physical assets at the same time.

Stella McCartney gown at XXX: Return of Xander Cage premier

During her promotion for XXX: Return of Xander Cage in London, Deepika was all guns. Literally. The star draped in a powerful red Stella McCartney with short train made hearts flip. The gown paired with Chopard earrings has become one of the star’s iconic red carpet look.

Gauri and Nainika gown at Filmfare Glamour and Style awards

This was yet another killer red gown red carpet look from Deepika for the The Filmfare Glamour and Style awards in 2017. The Gauri and Nainika dress had a larger than life bow on Deepika’s pencil hips accentuating her curves. The star managed to give stiff red carpet competition to Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor who were also present at the event.

Sabyasachi two-piece at IFFA

The star picked up her Best performance award for Piku in an ethereal white creation by Sabyasachi. The two piece dress came with a sheer cape that added height and elegance to Deepika’s already towering figure. She wrapped up the look with a striking emerald necklace.

Gaurav Gupta gown at Filmfare

One of Deepika’s controversial dresses, this sheer gold eye-teasing piece by Gaurav Gupta was worn by the star at the Filmfare in 2014 giving her conservative fans a shocker while youngsters cheered the skin show.

Here’s hoping Deepika continues to win hearts with every year she spends on the red carpet.