Rushabh Dhruv July 08 2019, 11.59 pm July 08 2019, 11.59 pm

June is the month when the stories of struggle from the LGBTQ+ folks are heard in abundance. In a nutshell, this is the time when the Pride month is celebrated globally. Many rainbow events are organised during this month with an aim to acknowledge the not-so-different life of homosexuals. The many pride parades, held in different countries, also witness the now-legal gender flashing their A-game in fashion. Brace yourselves! Because the piece of news we are going to share with you further is indeed a gem.

So it happened that while browsing the web, we came across a post on ANI's Twitter account that sees a couple of images from the Vadodara pride parade. And, well, we found something unmissable during the same. Interestingly, a few Bollywood obsessed LGBTQ folks, from the pride walk, took straight inspiration from the leggy lass, Deepika Padukone. Making quite a style statement, we see two of DP's memorable look recreated that too with utmost style. One of which is is Padukone's barbie look from MET Gala and the other one is the lime green one from the Cannes Film Festival 2019.

Have a look at the post shared by the news portal below:

Gujarat: Members of LGBTQ+ community today held a pride parade march in Vadodara. pic.twitter.com/LI2tEBkyJv — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

Turns out Deepika also loved the rainbow heads style attempt and was in awe. In her statement, Deepika was quoted as saying, “It was heartening to see them wear their vision of my Cannes and MET Gala outfits for the pride parade march in Vadodara. I came across some pictures of them and they looked absolutely stunning.”