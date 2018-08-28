Delays no more! Vikram is FINALLY set to resume Dhruva Natchatiram!

After a long delay, Gautham Menon and Vikram are finally hitting the deck again. The next schedule of their action thriller Dhruva Natchatiram will go on floors this week in Chennai. The team will be looking to complete a majority of the shoot in this single schedule, which would extend till September.

Vikram is said to have finalized his dates with Gautham Menon clearly, as he does not want any further hindrances before starting his next project with director Rajesh M Selva of Thoongavanam fame. The actor is also looking forward to the release of his Saamy Square, the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster Saamy. The film is currently looking for a suitable release date, which will be announced over the next few days. However, few trade sources have already stated that Saamy Square will see a worldwide release on September 20.

Gautham Menon, on the other hand, has completed almost all the shoot for the Dhanush starrer Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta, being the first of the two releases for the director. Recently, the scenes involving Dhanush and his on-screen brother Sasikumar were canned in Chennai. Reliable sources in the industry have put it forward that Menon is silently planning a Diwali release for the film.