Demi Lovato agrees to be sober, to hit the rehab soon

Demi Lovato agreed to hit the rehab after she is discharged from the hospital, according to multiple reports. The Skyscraper singer will be released within this week and TMZ reports that plans are already made for the 25-year-old to head to a live-in rehab facility. Demi will be heading to it straight after leaving the hospital.

Reports mention that the singer’s family did not want to approach the subject until Demi was up and well. Lovato had to be hospitalized following a drug overdose which nearly killed her. She was found unconscious at her residence in Hollywood Hills. Paramedics were called in and she was administered Narcan, an opioid antidote before being moved to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

TMZ reported that some of Demi closest people and her entourage said that they’ll sever all ties with her if she doesn’t go to rehab. A source told the website, “She could die if she doesn't, and that's not going to be on my watch that we did nothing."

It was reported in many publications that Demi suffered from an OD of heroin, though people close to her said she didn’t use the drug. The Sober singer was open about herself indulging in drugs and her addiction to alcohol. She was sober for six years before she relapsed.