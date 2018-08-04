Despite the poor reviews, Fanney Khan outshines Mulk and Karwaan on day one at the box office

This Friday saw the release of three Hindi movies together. Fanney Khan, Mulk and Karwaan are the three films that Bollywood has offered to us this week. And out of them, it's Fanney Khan, which has emerged as the winner when it comes to the box office collections of the first day. Fanney Khan managed to create quite a buzz before the release. The fact that it brings together Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor on screen after 18 years was enough for people to go watch the Atul Manjrekar directorial. However, critics were not very pleased with the film, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand, and Divya Dutta in key roles. But the poor reviews have clearly not affected Fanney Khan, which has managed to collect Rs 2.15 crore on its first day.

#FanneyKhan has an extremely poor start... Fri ₹ 2.15 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 4, 2018

On the other hand, Karwaan, which stars Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan, who is making his Hindi film debut with this one has managed to earn Rs 1.45 crore, according to Box Office India. The film, which is directed by Akarsh Khurana is about a journey of three people with two dead bodies. Given Dulquer's popularity down South, we are expecting it to pick up over the weekend.

And last but not the least is Anubhav Sinha's Mulk, which stars Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu. The movie has opened to very good reviews, but in terms of BO, it's behind Fanney Khan. According to BOI, Mulk has earned Rs 1.55 crore on the first day. Hoping that the moviegoers will make the right choice over the weekend as it will decide the fate of these three films.

Have you managed to watch any of these three films? Which one was your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.