Dev Patel back to playing the rags to riches role

Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel is back to playing the rags to riches character. The star is headed for a role where he will blink his starry eyes and wave his curly hair as he battles life and its unfair conditions. This time the backdrop will not be a penurious India we are hoping as the actor is all set to play David Copperfield from Charles Dicken’s classic by the same name.

The actor last seen in Lion for which he was nominated at the Academy awards will next be seen in the semi-autobiography in a contemporary context. The film will be direct by Veep creator Armando Lannucci who has also co-written it with Simon Blackwell.

The movie will show Patel rising from impoverished background, rising high in life. This time he will play the role of an author who climbs high to eventually find success and companionship. The movie is being co-produced by Kevin Loader and Lannucci.

The classic from Dicken’s has seen several adaptations in the past including six live-action films, two animated films, and five miniseries. The latest one will be produced by FilmNation.

For Patel, playing the rags to riches role is right up his alley and he seems to be playing this safe card wisely. In other aspects, the actor is currently filming for The Wedding Guest and made his directorial debut with Home Shopper which got screened at the Sundance Festival this year.