Dhanush puts his directorial venture on the back burner, to team up with Ramkumar next!

An actor who loves to be busy, Dhanush has now completed the shoot of his Maari sequel and now he is working towards the release of Vada Chennai. In October, the actor was supposed to start to work on his second directorial project under the banner of Thenandal Films. However, the production house’s funds related issue has resulted in the project being put on hold for now.

Dhanush will now be doing his next film with noted producer Kalaipuli Dhanu, under the banner V Creations. Ramkumar of Mundasupatti fame will direct the movie. The director’s second venture Raatchasan is all set for a release in September. The film stars Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul and is touted to be a mystery thriller.

Dhanush’s Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta is also nearing completion, with just a few days of shoot left in the balance. It would not be an easy job for the actor to space out all his releases over the next eight months, and simultaneously handle his acting commitments. Adding more to the frame, the actor has also been in talks with Karthik Subbaraj and Kodi director RS Durai Senthilkumar for his forthcoming projects.