Dhappa Trailer: This children’s play is no less than a surreal experience

Children are synonymous to truth and innocence and the case is no less in Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari’s Dhappa. The makers have finally released the trailer of this drama titled Dhappa and it’s quite hard-hitting. In the trailer, a group of children are prepping for a play that will take place on the occasion of Ganesh Utsav. The theme of the play being ‘The Trees Run Away’ and it includes characters like a tree, a monkey, a fairy, Sant Tukaram and Jesus Christ.

However, their idea of including ‘Jesus Christ’ in a play for Ganesh Utsav doesn’t really go well with some secular goons as they attack the kids’ workshop. “On Ganeshotsav, only Ganesh,” threatens the goon after disrupting their practice. Well, the kids decide to fight back!

Dhappa stars Deepali Borkar, Sharavi Kulkarni, Shrihari Abhyankar, Sharav Wadhawekar and Akash Kamble in pivotal roles. The story has been written by Girish Pandurang Kulkarni, it is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and will hit the big screens on February 1, 2019. Dhappa has also won the National Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, in the year 2018!