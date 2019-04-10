Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina share stunning photos while shooting for Kaafir

Almas Khateeb April 10 2019, 1.24 pm April 10 2019, 1.24 pm

Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina have been relentlessly shooting for their forthcoming web series, titled Kaafir, in remote villages of Himachal Pradesh. Both, Mirza and Raina, have been posting snippets and behind-the-scenes footage from the cold locale, and the surroundings are quietly astounding. Kaafir is being directed by Sonam Nair and is produced by Siddharth Malhotra for the OTT platform - Zee 5. Dia Mirza plays a character named Kainaz and is said to be romancing Mohit Raina's character in Kaafir.

Speaking about the development and training for the character she plays in Kaafir, Mirza told a news agency, “A workshop is an intense study, an exploration of the character one is playing. For me, personally, getting to know the character is extremely important. The process of discovering the person one is playing is exciting." Expanding on the same, Mirza referred to Atul Mongia and her experience. Her statement further read, “Working with Atul was a unique and wonderful experience. This is the most challenging part I have ever played and I feel so lucky to be a part of a story that is based on true events.” Here are some astonishing photos of the two as they explore the region while shooting for Kaafir.

Dia Mirza is an ardent environmentalist and while shooting for Kaafir, she took to Twitter to urge netizens to exercise their democratic right to vote. She further states that she will be voting for causes close to her heart. Incidentally, this video appeared on the Indian National Congress' verified Twitter handle.

Bollywood star Smt. @deespeak has a message to every Indian: Vote. It's your democratic right & your strongest weapon against hate & injustice. pic.twitter.com/HAquth1Da2 — Congress (@INCIndia) April 9, 2019

Earlier in January, Dia Mirza was a part of a 25-member delegation that met politician Shashi Tharoor. This meeting included director Kabir Khan, film-maker Mahesh Bhatt, actor Soni Razdan, documentary filmmaker Anand Patvardhan, and actor Jaaved Jafferi among others. From the Congress' side, Milind Deora and Sanjay Jha made their presence felt.