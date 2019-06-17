Soheib Ahsan June 17 2019, 9.47 am June 17 2019, 9.47 am

Styles and designs have always played a major role when it comes to actors. Be it dressing styles, hair styles or even tattoos, people have always been eager to follow their stars and be inspired by them. Apart from clothes, people are often eager to tattoo dialogues or phrases from their favourite stars. The celebrities are not unaware of this and are therefore very thoughtful of their own choices of tattoos. Not only that but often actors even copyright certain tattoos, such as Shah Rukh Khan’s “D” tattoo from Don 2. In a recent Instagram post, Dia Mirza revealed herself to have joined the tattoo bandwagon.

Dia Mirza chose profoundly as she picked her tattoo. Her tattoo is the word Azaaad (Free) in Hindi alphabets in a calligraphic style. She justified her choice of the word stating, “Because we are all born free”. In the gallery that she posted on her account, she can be seen getting her tattoo done with her mouth wide open in an exclamation of pain in one of the pictures.

Although seeing the tattoo on her Instagram post is interesting, it will be exciting to see it live on the big screen as well in any of her future films. Dia Mirza was not alone as she got her tattoo with writer, director Sonam Nair and cinematographer Pratik Shah.