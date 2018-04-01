Did Baaghi 2 manage the right punch? We help you decide

Baaghi 2 hit the box office this week and critics are already raving about how there is a new action king in town, Tiger Shroff. Four years after he made his debut with Heropanti the star has finally been crowned Rambo man this year with the packed punch of action scenes in Baaghi 2. His army man avatar fighting off a drug mafia to save the daughter of his beloved former girlfriend by Disha Patani has got a few hits and miss. Here is what top critics think of the movie to help you decide whether or not to head to the theatre.

Khaleej Times 3/5

It seems the director was under some pressure to fit in the 30 minutes of action thrills to match up to the Baaghi action, else this movie could have gone to become Ghayal 2 and joined the 100-crore club

Firstpost

The action sequences are not merely a platform for him to show his talents. The threats posed are real, and there are high-voltage stunts galore — it's what action was meant to be.

NDTV 2/5

Despite a twist here and a twist there that manages to add a degree of zing to the plot, monotony sets in rather quickly and pushes the film over a pulpy precipice.

Zee News 2/5

Tiger shines in his comfort zone where he single-handedly crushes the enemy like a nut and packs a powerful punch. He emerges as a desi Rambo in rebel avatar.

Financial Express 3/5

He passes off with above average numbers as the new action hero in town. You can’t help but compare certain parts where he resembles the ‘Rambo man’. But Disha happens to be a downer in the film. She is a damsel in distress but hardly can she emote.-