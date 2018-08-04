Did Esha Gupta just confirm her relationship with Hardik Pandya?

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s love life has been a hot topic of discussion for many months now. He was reportedly dating Elli AvrRam for a while and was later linked to Urvashi Rautela. As per the fresh rumours, it's Esha Gupta, who has managed to steal Hardik's heart. Word has it that they both met a party a few months back and got along like a house on fire. In fact, recently it was reported that the two are ready to take their relationship to the next level by tying the knot with each other. So when Esha was asked about the marriage rumours, she put an end to all the speculations and said, “I’m not getting married anytime soon. I’ll let everyone know when I do.”

But now comes a twist in the tale in the form of a tweet that was sent out by Esha just minutes back. The actress has tweeted that she denied only the marriage rumours, and further said that she doesn't want her personal life to be discussed so much.

Omg stop.. I said m not getting married in context to the question- are you getting married. I said No. media has always supported me,but I don’t want my personal life to become a joke and the other person should be respected. 🙏🏽 — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 4, 2018

Again, she has denied 'only' the marriage rumours, so what about the speculations about dating Hardik? Are they true? Considering Esha didn't clear the air on that front in this tweet.

Esha and Hardik’s romance came to the limelight when a source told DNA, “Right now, both of them are hush-hush about their budding romance. They want to see how things turn out. They make their lunch and dinner plans secretively and want to avoid the public glare. Currently, they are in the phase where they are getting to know each other.”