image
Thursday, September 6th 2018
English
Did Stree’s success help Shraddha Kapoor get the Saina Nehwal biopic back on track?

Entertainment

Did Stree’s success help Shraddha Kapoor get the Saina Nehwal biopic back on track?

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   September 05 2018, 10.06 pm
back
Amol Guptebatti gul meter chaluBollywoodEntertainmentHaseena ParkarInstagramOk JanuSaina NehwalShraddha KapoorStreetennisTwitter
nextSeema Raja’s highlight will be a 20-minute-long period portion!
ALSO READ

Singham Returns: Trailer

Hawaa Hawaai: Introducing Partho Gupte

Hawaa Hawaai: Introducing Saqib Saleem