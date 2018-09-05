Did Stree’s success help Shraddha Kapoor get the Saina Nehwal biopic back on track?

Actor Shraddha Kapoor is probably one of the busiest personas in Bollywood currently with as many as three films in her kitty. Kapoor's latest release, Stree, is doing well at the box office while she has been juggling between shooting her films and promoting her next release, Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Post that, Shraddha will commence the shooting of one of the anticipated film of coming days, the Saina Nehwal biopic and the credit goes to Stree. Confused?

Shraddha had announced that she will be playing the reel life Saina Nehwal in the Amol Gupte film and the film was supposed to start earlier this year. But the project got pushed and rumor has it that the makers were not very happy with Shraddha’s box office performance as films her recent films, Ok Jaanu and Haseena Parkar tanked at the box office. There were also reports that the makers are planning to drop the film but now that’s a thing of past.

According to sources, the Stree actor recently met the director of the film Amol Gupte and the producers of the Saina Nehwal biopic. If sources are to be believed, Shraddha convinced the makers of the film to commence the shooting of the film and she will soon will start practicing for the film and it will go on floors by the end of this year.

We contacted Shraddha Kapoor’s team for reaction on the same and are awaiting a reply.

Well played Shraddha! Now we eagerly wait to see you in action mode in the biopic.