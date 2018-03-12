Director Abhishek Kapoor confirms that Kedarnath is in hot waters

The stand-off between the producers and director of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath continues. Now director Abhishek Kapoor has officially confirmed the rift. In an official statement, Kapoor confirmed that his production house Guy In The Sky had terminated their contract with co-producer KriArj Entertainment mid-January.

“GITS has terminated the agreement with KriArj on 15 Jan 2018 on account of default committed by KriArj. Defaults include default in payment, bouncing of cheque and bouncing of NEFT; as importantly, also lack of transparency in their dealings,” mentioned the statement.

It added that it was forced to reveal the contract termination citing KriArj’s recent steps, “GITS did not decide to make the contents of termination public. However, KriArj is spreading false & mischievous rumours, playing name-slandering games and wilfully harming the interests of the film.”

He went on to call the allegations slung by KriArj as “frivolous and have no basis”. His announcement comes after top sources from KriArj had confirmed in.com that they had to move to court due to Kapoor’s inability to deliver his film on time. “The movie has been put on hold for now and will not proceed till disputes from the production house and Kapoor's side have been cleared legally. The house regretted taking over Kapoor's film after Balaji shelved it due to increasing budget demands from Kapoor. As of now, the house just wants to steer clear of the project. It regretted the matter making headlines since Sara Ali's career was at stake but it wished things had ended amicably for Kapoor and the film,” said the source.

As accusations from both side continue to grow, Sara Ali’s career gets put on hold even further.