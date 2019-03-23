image
Sunday, March 24th 2019
English
Director Gautham Vasudev Menon says he couldn't take his eyes off this actress!

Entertainment

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon says he couldn't take his eyes off this actress!

back
2019 Sundance Film Festivaladil hussainAdithya VarmaDenzil SmithDhruv VikramDhruva NatchathiramDhruva NatchathiranEnai Noki Paayum ThotaEntertainmentGautham Vasudev MenonJayalalithaNirbhaya gangrapeRajesh TailangRasika DugalregionalRichie MehtaShefali ShahTrending In South
nextDhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year

within