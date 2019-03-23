Director Gautham Vasudev Menon says he couldn't take his eyes off this actress!

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon was in the news recently as he was rumoured to act in Dhruv Vikram's Adithya Varma. However, the rumours were later denied by our sources close to the film's unit. The stylish filmmaker has now shared his feedback on the recently released web series - Delhi Crime, that is streaming on Netflix. From the tweet, it looks like Gautham is bowled out by Shefali Shah's performance. He also stated that he couldn't take his eyes off her while praising her arresting performance.

Delhi Crime is based on the disturbing 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape incident that happened in Delhi, which shook the entire nation. The six accused culprits were arrested after a long course of an investigation and out of the six, four of them were awarded a death sentence, while one committed suicide inside the prison. The remaining one was a juvenile. Directed by Richie Mehta, the web series also stars Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Denzil Smith, and others. The series was earlier premiered in the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and it received high praises from the special screening. If you haven't watched it yet, this might be the right time.

On the professional front, director Gautham Vasudev Menon is currently busy shooting his web series that is based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J Jayalalitha. This web series is tentatively titled as The Queen. Meanwhile, his two feature films in the form of Enai Noki Paayum Thota and Dhruva Natchathiram are stalled in different stages of production due to financial constraints. While ENPT is waiting to hit the screens very soon, Dhruva Natchathiran has one full long schedule left to be completed.