Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff: Time to make their love official?

One of the most awaited and happening events of the month, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s star studded reception finally took place on Saturday. The newlyweds hosted their second reception in the city which saw many biggies from Bollywood and business make their presence felt. The big Bollywood party also saw many couples walk in together for the event but the couple we want to talk about is Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

It was a feast for fans of the Baaghi stars to see them walk in together. The chemistry between them could be missed. Even as they patiently waited on the sidelines, awaiting their turn to take pictures, Tiger played the perfect gentleman to Disha. The star helped his lady love with her long dress and was seen holding the trail from Disha’s outfit until it was time for the picture. The two coolly walked in to the reception and posed together for the shutterbugs who went on a clicking spree. It only leads is to one thought – aren’t these ‘good friends’ just everywhere together. Isn’t it high time they make their relationship official and show off their love!

As this is not the first time the two have been spotted together. They have spent much quality time at lunch, dinner and even movie dates. In fact the two are also known to go on long holidays together but those pictures never make it to the internet. Whenever Tiger and Disha have been asked about their relationship status, they have denied the rumours and have called each other “Just good friends”.

But looks like post Saturday night’s outing, the two should officially declare that their relationship is, in fact, special. We’ll be here, waiting to celebrate.