Disha Patani ditches the bikini for a T-shirt, gets trolled by fans on social media

Abhishek Singh April 23 2019, 3.40 pm April 23 2019, 3.40 pm

Ever since Disha Patani made her first appearance in the showbiz, she has garnered massive attention. With three films and a video song to her credit, Disha Patani is a popular name in Bollywood. With each passing day, her popularity only seems to be growing and that's probably why the actor endorses various leading brands social media. Patani often raises the temperature with her bikini pictures that go viral on social media within minutes of upload. For a change, the actor shared a picture in a t-shirt, ditching bikini but was trolled for it. Bizarre.

Disha took to her Instagram and shared a picture where she is seen wearing a t-shirt of a brand she endorses heavily. If we go through her official Instagram page, we can see many pictures of Disha sporting a bikini with good number of hits on it. The Baaghi 2 actor recently announced that she will be visiting Chandigarh and urged her fans to come meet her. Just like any other post, it got good hits but the comment section was filled with trolls as fans were shocked to see Disha wearing a t-shirt.

Here, have a look at some of the comments.

Disha, who is all set with the biggest project of her career with Salman Khan's Bharat, has set the temperature high in the past with her bikini pictures on social media.

View this post on Instagram 💅💅💅 #MyCalvins @calvinklein A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Mar 18, 2019 at 12:09am PDT

Disha recently began shooting for her next project, Malang, which is helmed by director Mohit Suri and stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.