Disha Patani's look as Helen for Bharat leaves us wanting for more

Director Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat is one of the most awaited films of 2019. We know that this one was to star Priyanka Chopra as the leading lady opposite Salman Khan, but after she opted out of the project at the 11th hour, Katrina Kaif was got onboard. But amidst all the chaos, Disha Patani, who also stars in the film has been quietly prepping for her character Radha and we must say she is looking absolutely stunning.

The actress recently took to Instagram and shared her look from the film where she is seen in Helen’s avatar. The Baaghi star sports a hairdo from the 70’s with a hairband to go with it. And we must admit, she looks gorgeous. Here have a look :

🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 21, 2018 at 7:52am PDT

Reportedly, Disha will be playing a trapeze artist in the film, and her role will span over five decades. Disha’s look in the film has been worked on by Salman’s sister Alvira Khan and designer Ashley Rebello. And looking at the picture we can say that they have managed to do a good job.

Disha will be seen playing Salman’s sister in the film. Disha has been working hard on her character Radha as she has been practicing a lot of stunts.

#bharat❤️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jul 27, 2018 at 8:46pm PDT

Talking about Bharat, it is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean drama An Ode To My Father. Apart from Salman, Disha and Katrina, the movie also stars Tabu and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. The film’s first schedule was shot in Mumbai and the second is currently being shot in Malta. It is all set to release on Eid 2019.