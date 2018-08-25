Disney and Marvel dismiss crew, pause production of Guardians of the Galaxy

The crew members of the controversy-laden Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 have been reportedly shown the door and are now free to start looking for other jobs. The Hollywood Reporter claims that the production work of the upcoming film has been temporarily put on hold as Marvel and Disney are ‘regrouping’ on the project.

Sources told THR that a small group of crew members were preparing for the film’s pre-production but were dismissed. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was initially supposed to be directed by James Gunn. Photography for the film was scheduled to be between January and February.

After a series of offensive tweets made by Gunn resurfaced, the director was fired from his post, despite some reports claiming that the script was already completed. While fans and cast members clamoured for Gunn to be brought back, a meeting with Gunn and Alan Horn, chairman of Disney, bore no fruit.

"The timeline has been pushed out," said a source to THR. Marvel and Disney are currently in the lookout for a new director to fill up the gap. The report cites a source saying that Marvel had a meeting with Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Ragnarok, but it is unknown if GOTG was a part of their discussions.