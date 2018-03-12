Disney releases teaser for 1964 classic Mary Poppins sequel

Sequels to classics has not always been the brightest of ideas for Hollywood but it nevertheless keeps going back to them in an effort to make them better if possible. The latest to join this list is Disney and its effort to carry forward the 1964 classic Mary Poppins. The latest teaser released from the film does tease our imagination on how Emily Blunt is going to fill in Julie Andrew’s iconic role.

The film will revolve on the Banks family yet again with a few extensions this time. The film also introduces three new Banks’ children played by Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and newcomer Joel Dawson. Angela Lansbury appears as the Balloon Lady, a treasured character from the PL Travers books and Dick Van Dyke is Mr. Dawes Jr., the retired chairman of the bank now run by Firth’s character.

The fantasy genre of the film seems to have been kept intact though we have not yet been given hints about the film being a musical. Emily Blunt will play the famous nanny with magical skills. With Lin-Manuel Miranda as her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light—and life—to the streets of London; Ben Whishaw as Michael Banks; Emily Mortimer as Jane Banks; and Julie Walters as the Banks’ housekeeper Ellen; with Colin Firth as Fidelity Fiduciary Bank’s William Weatherall Wilkins; and Meryl Streep as Mary’s eccentric cousin, Topsy the movie does boast of a promising cast.

The film is directed by Rob Marshall from a screenplay by David Magee and screen story by Magee & Marshall & John DeLuca based upon The Mary Poppins Stories by PL Travers.