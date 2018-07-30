Divyanka Tripathi marks her territory, on hubby Vivek Dahiya’s Instagram post!

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most-loved couples of telly town. Their love blossomed on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and after dating for some time, they exchanged wedding vows in a close-knit ceremony in Bhopal. The couple also celebrated their second anniversary recently in Maldives. Further, the couple is very much social-media friendly and keeps their fans updated on their lives. The lovebirds have taken over our timelines with their mushy affair, which has its share of spice too.

Recently, Vivek took to his Instagram account and shared a shirtless picture of himself flaunting his well-toned abs. In no time, a follower of the TV star went crazy and proposed him with a marriage, though with a twist. This fan wanted marriage just for a day. That was when dear wifey Divyanka couldn’t help stepping in and marking her territory completely. And she did so in a hilarious manner.

In an interaction, Divyanka shared a moment that completely changed her life and guess who was the person mentioned? None other than Vivek. She said, “Without a doubt, my life changed when I married Vivek, my best-friend, companion and a partner who came in my life and fit like a puzzle.”

We totes get the possessiveness Divyanka. After all, true love is not to share.