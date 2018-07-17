Divyanka Tripathi posts a no-makeup selfie, fans can’t stop adoring her natural beauty

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most famous actresses on the small screen. She has been a part of the TV industry since the past 12 years and enjoys a huge fan following on the social media. It’s no surprise then that when the actress posted a selfie of her on Instagram on Monday, fans went crazy.

In the picture, the actress is seen in a no-makeup avatar and drenched. Well, she looks beautiful without makeup too and that’s why her fans cannot just stop adoring her.

When she isn’t taking gorgeous selfies of herself, Divyanka is busy ruling the TRP charts with her TV serial Ye Hai Mohabbatein. The actress has won many awards for her performance in the series. Divyanka started her career with a reality show India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, and her first television soap Banoo Main Teri Dulhann ran for three years.

The actress is on a personal high too. Divyanka married Vivek Dahiya in 2016 after they met on the sets of Ye Hai Mohabbatein and love blossomed between the two. Few days ago, there were reports that all is not well between Divyanka and Vivek, but the reports turned out to be untrue.