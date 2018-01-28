Documentary on Kailash Satyarthi wins big at Sundance Film Festival

The documentary on Kailash Satyarthi won the Best US documentary award at the Sundance Film Festival which wrapped up on Saturday, January 27. The Miseducation of Cameron Post, a powerful drama about the real-life controversial practice of gay conversion therapy won the grand jury prize in Sundance’s US dramatic competition section.

The film which stars Chloe Grace Moretz, delighted and shocked the audience at the same time at its world premiere in the Utah mountains with its story of a teenage girl forced into therapy after being caught having a sexual encounter with the prom queen. “On behalf of the entire Cameron Post team we want to dedicate this to the LGBTQ survivors of sexual conversion therapy. We just wanted to make this movie to shine a light onto the fact that it is only illegal in nine states out of the 50 states in this country to practice sexual conversion therapy,” Moretz said.

US dramatic audience award, the second prize to the grand jury award, went to Andrew Heckler’s Burden. The US documentary directing prize went to Alexandria Bombach for On Her Shoulders based on a portrait of a Yazidi girl who survived sexual slavery at the hands of the Islamic State group. While the US documentary audience award went to The Sentence.

Butterflies came away with the grand jury prize for world drama while Of Fathers and Sons, a study of jihadi radicalisation in the home from celebrated Syrian filmmaker Talal Derki, won the world cinema documentary competition.

The Sundance Film Festival was founded by actor Robert Redford and is considered to be a showcase for independent and documentary films and even go on to win prestigious Hollywood awards.