Dostana without Desi Girl! Sequel to go on floors sans the original cast

Homosexuality might be a done and dusted topic in Bollywood. But out of the lot, Dostana was the best film ever made on the subject. It may not have waved the rainbow flag on a revolutionary tangent, but touched many hearts with its light and peppy take on the orientation, even depicting parental acceptance. Ever since the movie hit the screens, the news of a sequel had been afloat. Even the makers had confirmed the same. However, after many reports of the actors walking in and out, finally we have some juice on it. While it’s time to rejoice, some lament too is there. Dostana 2 is on, but without the original cast. That means no Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra as well, and no playful camaraderie of John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the sequel of Dostana will go on floors next year. A source close to the development told the tabloid, “The script is currently being developed and should be locked by the end of the month. The film is expected to go on the floors early next year.”

Reportedly Karan, who had produced the previous film, is now planning to cast two new actors and a Bollywood A-list actress in its sequel. Talking about the same, the source further added, “Karan wants to cast two new actors in the film. There will be a girl to complete the triangle and she will be a Bollywood A-lister but it won’t be Priyanka Chopra reprising her role.”

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Dostana was a film which revolved around two men; Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham who pretended to be gay in order to share a flat with hottie Priyanka Chopra. Eventually, both of them end up falling in love with Priyanka, who otherwise was in love with her Boss played by Bobby Deol. However, they snap out of their romantic reverie and the movie ends on a happy note of friendship. Another stereotype the movie broke.

Well, Dostana won’t be same without the original trio. Still, we can’t wait for it!