Double dose of Thala Ajith in Viswasam first look; Pongal 2019 release confirmed

After months of waiting and anticipation from fans, the first look poster of the Thala Ajith starrer Viswasam was launched at 3:40 am on Thursday. The response has been humongous, as expected, with even top celebrities like Anirudh and Sivakarthikeyan tweeting the poster at around 4 am, soon after the launch. 3:40 am is said to be a highly auspicious time today and hence the team decided to have its launch at that time.

The poster features two diverse looks of Ajith - one with grey hair and the other with dark black hair. The star will be sporting thick facial hair and a twirled moustache all through the film. The poster also presents the two distinct backdrops of the film - Mumbai and rural Tamil Nadu, Theni.

Directed by Siva and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Viswasam is confirmed to release for Pongal 2019. This is the fourth film from the Ajith - Siva duo. Like their first outing Veeram, Viswasam will also be a Pongal release.

Close to 70% of Viswasam has been shot so far and the entire shooting may be wrapped around October. Viswasam has been shot majorly in sets erected at the Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. There is a schedule planned in Mumbai as well.