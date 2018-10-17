Dream trio STR, Gautham Menon and AR Rahman back together

STR is on a roll ever since he lost his excess weight and signed on Chekka Chivantha Vaanam with director Mani Ratnam. The film released recently and went on to become a massive success. The star has also signed on for the Attarintiki Daredi Tamil remake with director Sundar C and producers Lyca, and the film's shooting is being done briskly. STR also has Maanaadhu with director Venkat Prabhu next year.

The latest news from the star is that he will be reuniting with director Gautham Menon and composer AR Rahman for the third time, after the highly successful Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya and Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada. This new confirmation follows rumours which have been doing the rounds for the past few months that the trio will be doing their third film together.

This new film is said to be a sequel to Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya, titled Vinnai Thaandi Varuvein. Details of the production house and the lead heroine are awaited.

Gautham Menon meanwhile continues to have announcements about new films, despite Enai Noki Paayum Thota and Dhruva Natchathiram still waiting in the wings to release. One hopes that he will at least start, finish and release this new film on time.