Dulquer Salmaan signs a Telugu film with an ensemble cast!

On Wednesday, Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan’s next Tamil film Vaan was officially launched with a ritual pooja in Chennai. The actor who made a mark with films such as Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, O Kadhal Kanmani, and Nadigaiyar Thilagam, is all set to start shooting for this romantic musical which will feature three female leads. While Kriti Kharbhanda has been signed up to play one of the heroines, the team is in talks with actresses such as Kalyani Priyadarshan and Nivetha Pethuraj for the other two. The first schedule of Vaan will soon go on floors in Pollachi.

However, Dulquer has already packed his slate with various types of films, the most interesting of the lot being his multi-starrer with Nani. The actor has just heard the final version of the script from director Mohan Krishna Indraganti and is said to have given his nod. The exciting project will be bankrolled by noted producer Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Both the actors will start working on this project once they are done with their current commitments. While Nani is busy shooting for his cricket-based drama Jersey, Dulquer has almost completed the shoot of his Tamil rom-com Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and is now concentrating on his Malayalam film Oru Yamandan Premakadha.