Dwayne Johnson urges men to open up, says depression never discriminates

First published: April 03, 2018 01:16 PM IST | Updated: April 03, 2018 01:16 PM IST | Author: Sharanya Munsi

One of Hollywood’s highest paid actors, Dwayne Johnson has not had an easy life. He may be called The Rock now but life wasn’t the same and neither was his external physical strength a sign of mental strength. His story of rise to stardom from poverty is well known but now, the actor has finally opened about facing darker times during his childhood. He acknowledged suffering from depression and it leaving a mark on his life in several ways.

Highlighting his experience with depression, the actor rightfully mentioned that ‘depression never discriminates’. He even mentioned that men too are prone to it and that there is greater need for them to open up.

Talking to a British daily, Express, he spoke about how his mental turmoil left him decapitated, “I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly.” One of the major causes behind his depression was attributed by the star to his mother attempting suicide in front of him when he was just 15. "She got out of the car on the Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic. Big rigs and cars were swerving out the way. I grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road,” he added. While Dwayne had a hard time getting over the suicide attempt, his mother was better off. "She has no recollection of it whatsoever, probably best she doesn't,” he added.

