home/ entertainment
Ed Sheeran and his body guard will win your heart with their bromance

Ed Sheeran and his body guard will win your heart with their bromance

First published: April 17, 2018 07:16 PM IST | Updated: April 17, 2018 07:16 PM IST | Author: Sharanya Munsi

Bromances are common in the film industry. Stars show it with their co-stars, siblings and even fans. But there exists a special kind of bromance between stars and their body guards. We are not talking about the serious loyal one between Salman Khan and Shera. There is a more fun relationship between pop singer Ed Sheeran and his body guard Kevin Myers.

When you and bae have little inside jokes with each other #youreallyshouldvebeenthere #lol #mybaeisacomedian #andrich #howaboutyou #yeahdidntthinkso #imthedaddy

A post shared by Kevin Myers (@securitykev) on

He's telling me he's the daddy now #rolereversal #onceinabluemoon #trueloveisunderstandingyourpartner #imthedaddy

A post shared by Kevin Myers (@securitykev) on

If you were to scroll through Kevin’s Instagram wall, then you are sure to have a laughter fit. He may be a security guard by profession but he is comedian by heart. He is a pro photo bomber when it comes to Sheeran. The wide plethora of images serve as comic relief for his followers.

Quick photo shoot with bae #boyfriendsofinstagram #zakisfired #imthedaddy

A post shared by Kevin Myers (@securitykev) on

In one image, he is seen posing cute while in another he is seen being served water by the singer himself. There is no end to the fun they seem to have together, from stylized photo shoots to time in the pool. They have done it all in fun.

Bae took me away on a romantic getaway #roomwithaview #separateroomsthough #igotatan #hedidnt #obviously #imthedaddy

A post shared by Kevin Myers (@securitykev) on

#bareback

A post shared by Kevin Myers (@securitykev) on

I’m always watching. He’s always eating. #whoateallthepies #imthedaddy

A post shared by Kevin Myers (@securitykev) on

What the perfect video should’ve been

A post shared by Kevin Myers (@securitykev) on

However, the fun moments does not mean Kevin stops his watch over. He still keeps his eagle eyes fixed on Sheeran starting from when he has a hot dog to every time he stops for a selfie with fans. He does it all and much more. But it is not always Kevin who does the photo bombing, Sheeran does it too at good time.

With this fun frolic relationship, we can only hope our Bollywood stars got a little jollier around their guards.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Body Guard #Bollywood #Ed Sheeran #Entertainment #kevin myers #Salman Khan #Shera #Social Media

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All