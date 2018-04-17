Ed Sheeran and his body guard will win your heart with their bromance

Bromances are common in the film industry. Stars show it with their co-stars, siblings and even fans. But there exists a special kind of bromance between stars and their body guards. We are not talking about the serious loyal one between Salman Khan and Shera. There is a more fun relationship between pop singer Ed Sheeran and his body guard Kevin Myers.

If you were to scroll through Kevin’s Instagram wall, then you are sure to have a laughter fit. He may be a security guard by profession but he is comedian by heart. He is a pro photo bomber when it comes to Sheeran. The wide plethora of images serve as comic relief for his followers.

In one image, he is seen posing cute while in another he is seen being served water by the singer himself. There is no end to the fun they seem to have together, from stylized photo shoots to time in the pool. They have done it all in fun.

#bareback A post shared by Kevin Myers (@securitykev) on Apr 7, 2018 at 8:18am PDT

What the perfect video should’ve been A post shared by Kevin Myers (@securitykev) on Apr 7, 2018 at 8:19am PDT

However, the fun moments does not mean Kevin stops his watch over. He still keeps his eagle eyes fixed on Sheeran starting from when he has a hot dog to every time he stops for a selfie with fans. He does it all and much more. But it is not always Kevin who does the photo bombing, Sheeran does it too at good time.

With this fun frolic relationship, we can only hope our Bollywood stars got a little jollier around their guards.