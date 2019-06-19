Soheib Ahsan June 19 2019, 6.31 pm June 19 2019, 6.31 pm

Whether you’ve gotten over Ed Sheeran’s, Cross Me, featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock or not, you’re still going to have a lot more collaboration songs of Ed Sheeran to listen to very soon. On Wednesday, Ed Sheeran released a list of songs for his upcoming album named, No. 6 Collaborations Project. The list includes 15 songs which involve collaboration with over 20 artists. Ed Sheeran’s duet with Justin Bieber titled, I Don’t Care is also a part of the album. He also shared a video with a link for pre-orders of the album while holding a poster for his new album. The album will be releasing on July 12.

The list of artists who Ed Sheeran will be collaborating with is a mix of DJs, singers and rappers. Although he has collaborated and worked with some of them on other songs as well in the past, most of the artists he will be working with for the first time. His, I Don’t Care debuted with 10.97 million global streams in a single day and broke Mariah Carey’s record of 10.819 million streams in a single day for, All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Apart from songs, Ed Sheeran has also been a part of the film and television world as well. He appeared in the recently released film called, Yesterday. The film revolved around a young musician who one day wakes up in a world where he is the only one who remembers The Beatles. He becomes famous by writing and taking credits for their songs which eventually lands him in trouble when the actual Beatles recognise their own songs being played by someone else.