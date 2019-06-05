Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. After fasting almost every single day for a month, Eid is the time to celebrate and remember the almighty. On the auspicious occasion, many celebrities from different walks of life took to their social media handles and wished their fans Eid Mubarak. Right from politicians like Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, B-town celebs like Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor to cricketers like Suresh Raina are among the firsts to pour in wishes online.
Apart from the wishes, it's like a tradition for Bollywood star Salman Khan to treat fans with blockbuster films on Eid. This time too Salman has come with Bharat, which hits the movie screens today.
Here, have a look at few Eid wishes by well-known celebs below:
The left-handed middle-order batsman from Team India, Suresh Raina is the first from the cricket squad to wish fans on Eid.
Sharing a photo of himself and wife Nin Dusanj, Aftab Shivdasani wrote, “Eid Mubarak to one and all. May everyone’s lives be enriched with love, compassion and kindness. Stay happy and beautiful. Have a look:
