Rushabh Dhruv June 05 2019, 9.44 am June 05 2019, 9.44 am

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. After fasting almost every single day for a month, Eid is the time to celebrate and remember the almighty. On the auspicious occasion, many celebrities from different walks of life took to their social media handles and wished their fans Eid Mubarak. Right from politicians like Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, B-town celebs like Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor to cricketers like Suresh Raina are among the firsts to pour in wishes online.

Apart from the wishes, it's like a tradition for Bollywood star Salman Khan to treat fans with blockbuster films on Eid. This time too Salman has come with Bharat, which hits the movie screens today.

Here, have a look at few Eid wishes by well-known celebs below:

Aap Sabko Eid Mubarak. Peace, love and light. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 4, 2019

Have a blessed Id-ul-Fitr. pic.twitter.com/71R9GMW3Tf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

#EidMubarak and my best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of #EidulFitr pic.twitter.com/0lBpD1SL3O — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 5, 2019

May this day bring happiness, peace and prosperity to you and your family.#EidMubarak — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2019

#EidMubarak to everyone!!! Let’s always do our best to spread love, unity, happiness, understanding and all things wonderful. Lots of love 💖 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 4, 2019

May the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr deepen the spirit of brotherhood and bring happiness & peace to all. #EidMubarak — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 5, 2019

The left-handed middle-order batsman from Team India, Suresh Raina is the first from the cricket squad to wish fans on Eid.

Say a little prayer, be grateful, be kind, smile, and hold on to the joys of life. #EidMubarak to everyone celebrating. pic.twitter.com/RiK7cHFBhR — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 4, 2019

Eid Mubarak to all my friends across the world who are celebrating today!! Wish you peace, happiness, prosperity and of course tons of yummy khaana as you celebrate the end of this auspicious month with your loved ones!! Much love 💖 #EidUlFitr #EidMubarak #Eid2019 pic.twitter.com/6COWpoJ4q8 — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) June 4, 2019

Sharing a photo of himself and wife Nin Dusanj, Aftab Shivdasani wrote, “Eid Mubarak to one and all. May everyone’s lives be enriched with love, compassion and kindness. Stay happy and beautiful. Have a look:

Eid Mubarak to one and all. May everyone’s lives be enriched with love, compassion and kindness. Stay happy and beautiful. #EidAlFitr 🌙🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/O9ANbW4wV7 — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) June 4, 2019

To all celebrating across the world #EidMubarak 🙏🤗 pic.twitter.com/G5J7rYyZC0 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 4, 2019