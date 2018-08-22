home/ entertainment
Eid Mubarak: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan dive deep into festive spirit

First published: August 22, 2018 04:51 PM IST | Updated: August 22, 2018 05:10 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Social media is the best platform to stay connected with your fans and today being Eid, how can our Bollywood stars not hog on this opportunity to greet their fans? Stars like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Sidharth Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and many others took to their respective Twitter handles to wish everyone Eid Mubarak. Praying for peace, love and prosperity, all the stars dived deep into the festive mood and filled their social media walls with Eid Mubarak wishes.

Take a look.

On this day of Eid, To all my lovely and wonderful brothers and sisters not just from the Malayalam Film Industry but also from all walks of life be it the Army, Navy, Doctors, Nurses, Fishermen, Truck Drivers, Labourers, Relief Workers, NGOs, Students, Youngsters, Senior Citizens, and most of all who we in India refer to as the Common Man, Hats off to your undying spirit and tireless physical effort over the past so many days to save and rescue the state. Many of us who are out of state including yours truly, or our diaspora in the Middle East, US, Europe & other parts of the world are equally concerned and are helping in terms of sending funds, fund raising or rallying supplies. So kindly don't disregard them either. No one person can save the state. But every single one of us coming together can! The biggest and most amazing thing that's come out of such loss and pain is the realisation that we are united without differences. No religion, caste or social lines were seen in this time. The most beautiful thing about the most beautiful state of Kerala is that we are one people. And we have one Cause ! Us ! #kerala #keralafloods #rebuildkerala #godsownpeople #rebuild #godsowncountry #togetherwecan #onepeople #onegoal

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan) on

Cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and others too wished all their fans via Twitter.

Just like the stars, In.com wishes its readers Eid Mubarak. :)

tags: #Aamir Khan #Akshay Kumar #Anil Kapoor #Bhumi Pednekar #Bollywood #Entertainment #Madhuri Dixit #Salman Khan #Sidharth Malhotra

