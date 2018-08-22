Eid Mubarak: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan dive deep into festive spirit

Social media is the best platform to stay connected with your fans and today being Eid, how can our Bollywood stars not hog on this opportunity to greet their fans? Stars like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Sidharth Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and many others took to their respective Twitter handles to wish everyone Eid Mubarak. Praying for peace, love and prosperity, all the stars dived deep into the festive mood and filled their social media walls with Eid Mubarak wishes.

Take a look.

#EidMubarak everyone. Wishing you all love, happiness and prosperity ❤️ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 22, 2018

Sending you all my warm greetings & wishes for Eid! #EidMubarak ✨ — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 22, 2018

Wishing you all happy and prosperous life. #EidMubarak everyone :) — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) August 22, 2018

Wishing my twitter fam a very happy #EidMubarak ❤️😊Be safe and healthy 🙏🏻 — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) August 22, 2018

#EidMubarak sabko 🤗❤.. May your lives be filled with happiness and your hearts with love ! God bless 💫🌙 pic.twitter.com/v8nM56Ylza — Chitrangda Singh (@IChitrangda) August 22, 2018

Wishing everyone a very happy Eid. Eid Mubarak ! Love. a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 22, 2018

Sending warm heartfelt wishes to all of you on the joyous occasion of #Eid! Have a happy feast! #EidMubarak! pic.twitter.com/fuDik4jLnv — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 22, 2018

Cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and others too wished all their fans via Twitter.

May this auspicious day of Eid al Adha bring peace, joy, harmony, compassion and brotherhood to each one of us. Let’s spare a thought for the underprivileged and extend a helping hand to all in need this day and always #EidMubarak to one and all 🌙 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 22, 2018

Eid Mubarak to everyone, in India and around the world, celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha. May the blessings of the almighty always be with you. pic.twitter.com/psv3KQJEgj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 22, 2018

