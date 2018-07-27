Ek Veer Ki Ardaas former executive producer sentenced to 7 years for raping an actress

Mukesh Mishra, the Executive producer of the popular television show 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera', has been found guilty under the relevant sections of IPC and sentenced to seven years in prison. Mukesh Mishra was accused of raping a 31-year-old junior artist in a makeup room after offering her lift on his two-wheeler.

A special women’s court sentenced Mishra guilty in the case after a sweeper on the set confirmed seeing him enter the makeup room. The court sentenced him 7 years of imprisonment and Rs 5000 as penalty. The incident took place on December 12, 2012 after the woman accepted his favour and took a bike ride with him, to the shooting location.

The actress in her complaint had alleged that Mishra offered her a lift on his two-wheeler from a bus stop (Jogeshwari Station) saying that the bus arranged to take the artists to the shooting location would be arriving late. After they reached the location, he followed her inside the makeup room where he forced himself on her and assaulted her sexually.

The victim claimed that post the heinous act, the accused continuously threatened her with dire consequences, in case she revealed it to anyone. The accused also threatened to kill her daughter and began seeking sexual favours from her which she declined, she alleged in her complaint.

The actress later narrated the incident to her husband in 2013 who is a journalist and a small time director. They then filed a complaint against Mukesh Mishra following which he was arrested on the charges of rape and criminal intimidation. The accused has already been sacked as the executive producer by the show management.