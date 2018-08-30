Ekta Kapoor can't stop blushing in Shah Rukh Khan's company

The news of Shah Rukh Khan teaming up with the queen of television, Ekta Kapoor, for the reboot of her 2001 hit show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay has made her fans go gaga. Few days back a video surfaced on the internet which saw Ekta and SRK indulging in a tete-a-tete. And now, we have a picture from the same shoot shared by Ekta. Oh boy…the lady simply can’t stop blushing as SRK stands calmly besides her.

SRK looks dapper in a suit while the producer looks gorgeous in a red gown. Ekta’s caption explains it all and reveals the reason behind her blush. And why not? SRK is a charmer and any girl would be more than happy to be by his side.

Well for the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan is to introduce the leads from Ekta’s reboot saga. And given that SRK’s journey started from television, the star was more than happy to do so. The 52-year-old actor started out as Captain Abhimanyu on the show Fauji in 1988 and returned to TV intermittently to host game shows, is back again. We are eagerly awaiting for SRK’s big revelation for Kasautii part 2.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 features Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in key roles playing Prerna and Anurag respectively.