Ekta Kapoor shares a glimpse of her baby boy Ravie Kapoor, picture inside

Divya Ramnani April 29 2019, 4.59 pm April 29 2019, 4.59 pm

Becoming a mother is one of the most delightful phases in a woman’s life and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor is no exception. It was in the month of January that the TV mogul welcomed her first son, Ravie. She followed the footsteps of her brother Tusshar Kapoor and embraced motherhood via surrogacy. Ever since Ravie came into this world, Kapoor has been engrossed in her mommy duties. While the world is still waiting to a catch a glimpse of her baby boy, Kapoor has taken to her Instagram and teased fans with a slight glimpse of her little munchkin Ravie.

In the picture that has been shared by Ekta, tiny Ravie was all cuddled in his mommy’s arms as she posed for a selfie. While we couldn’t see Ravie’s face, his tiny hands were clearly visible. The image also had Lakshya, who was seated in the corner of the sofa. Must say, Ekta is making the best out of her motherhood by babysitting not one, but two Kapoor babies. In her caption, Ekta wrote, “My boys ! Two sons !!! #mysunandmoon.”

Have a look at Ekta Kapoor’s picture here:

View this post on Instagram My boys ! Two sons !!! #mysunandmoon A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektaravikapoor) on Apr 28, 2019 at 10:37pm PDT

In the past, Ekta had shared a picture that had a playful Lakshya Kapoor, keeping a watch on his baby brother Ravie, who was peacefully sleeping in his white cot.

Have a look at Lakshya’s picture here:

View this post on Instagram Big brother is watching!!! A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektaravikapoor) on Feb 3, 2019 at 12:12am PST

Earlier, in an interview, Ekta Kapoor revealed what a task it is to fulfil her mother duties and focus on work simultaneously, “I think the first thing you think as a mother is guilt. I don't think anyone would say that so openly. I am at work, I am feeling guilty, when I am at home, there is a lot of guilt about not completing the things that I used to normally do. So you are just dealing with various kinds of guilt."