  2. Entertainment
Ekta Kapoor shares a glimpse of her baby boy Ravie Kapoor, picture inside

Entertainment

Ekta Kapoor shares a glimpse of her baby boy Ravie Kapoor, picture inside

The first glimpse of Ekta Kapoor's newborn baby Ravie is out.

back
Ekta KapoorEntertainmentRavie KapoorRavie Kapoor first lookTelevisiontusshar kapoortv
nextArjun Kapoor loses his cool as paps misbehave with his fans, watch video

within