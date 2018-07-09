Ekta Kapoor’s wish for Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia will take you back to the 90s

The hit vamp of the 90s, Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia became a household name with her adaa, acting chops and voice, all thanks to the television queen Ekta Kapoor. The single mother of two lads, Urvashi who was later seen on India’s most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, showed that she is more than just a vamp. But then who can ever forget Komolika, the bad-ass babe, who was the best villain on the Indian TV back then.

As Urvashi turned 39 on Monday (yeah, we know you feel old), many of her friends and colleagues wished her, but it’s Ekta Kapoor’s wish for her on Instagram that is blissful and…how! Have a look:

Such a beautiful captioned picture of the producer of Kasauti Zindagii Kay along with Komolika. And in case you want to go on a nostalgia trip, here’s a clip where you can see our Komolika, in her sass-filled avatar. See below:

In an interaction with a leading portal, when Ekta was asked her views on bringing back her own show in a completely new package, she said, "There is no old wine, everyone in today's time is going through the same thing. Kasauti is a 20-year-old story, but the beauty is once an era ends and a new era begins, the social stigmas change, widow marriage is no longer a stigma today, or divorces for that matter, so once that stigma goes and social acceptability comes, and you take a different point of view, the whole story changes."

Lastly, happy 40Komolika oops we mean Urvashi.