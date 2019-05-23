Elections final results 2019: Salman Khan congratulates PM Narendra Modi on his win and promotes Bharat as well

Abhishek Singh May 23 2019, 9.45 pm May 23 2019, 9.45 pm

Salman Khan has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his party’s historic win at the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. But while doing so Khan has made sure that he promotes his Eid release Bharat as well. Khan took to Twitter and congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his big victory. Salman first wished Modi on his decisive win and stated that he stands by him to build a stronger India.

Many congratulations Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi on your decisive victory. We stand by you in building a stronger India. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 23, 2019

While Swach Bharat and fit Bharat abhiyaan are two of the most popular campaigns run by Narendra Modi under his tenure, Salman’s second wish to Modi also slipped a mention of his own film. The actor posted a shirt less picture of himself and stated that he is chilling at home and is watching the news, Swacch Bharat Fit Bharat.

View this post on Instagram Chilling and watching the news Swachch Bharat Fit Bharat A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on May 23, 2019 at 7:34am PDT

Salman’s last Eid release didn’t work too well at the box office. Tubelight, the star said, was too emotional for an occasion as joyous as Eid. “People wanted an entertaining film after Ramzaan but Tubelight was not that film. It was too emotional for the people who were going out to have a good time,” he said at a press meeting recently. Hopefully Bharat is the film that brings back Bhai Ke Fans to the cinema hall once again. The film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar also stars the likes of Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in leading roles.

Apart from Bharat, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 which is directed by Prabhudeva. Salman Khan will be reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after almost two decades as the two are set to collaborate for their next venture titled Inshallah with Alia Bhatt in the female lead.