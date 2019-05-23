Elections Results 2019: Not Sunny Deol but Sunny Leone had a field day on social media

Abhishek Singh May 23 2019, 3.03 pm May 23 2019, 3.03 pm

Emotions are running high as the country awaits the final results of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. While big political names like Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and others centred the Lok Sabha Elections, many Bollywood names too made their presence felt this time. Veteran actor Sunny Deol made his political debut this election as he contested elections from Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab. However, more than Mr Deol, Sunny Leone seems to be very curious to know who’s leading from the front in the elections. This is thanks to a major goof up created by a news channel anchor while covering elections.

Since morning, TV channels are keeping us updated us with the vote counts from various poll booths. The anchors on the channels are super active in giving the firsthand update on the seats across the country. In one such incident, an anchor of a national channel was talking about the general counts and in came an update on Sunny Deol’s vote counts. In a hurry, the anchor said 'Sunny Leon' instead of 'Sunny Deol'. The anchor was quick to realise his mistake and covered it up by taking the right name. Obviously, it was bound to go viral.

Arnab : "Sunny Leone...sorry Sunny Deol is leading from Gurdaspur" Modi ke ishq mein devdas ban gya hai ye pagla 🤣🤣#ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/1sy1taAxhu — Raj😘♥️INDIAN2 (@Indian2Raj) May 23, 2019

Netizens had their time on the social media and various memes and posts related to Sunny and the anchor were made. The anchor’s goof up didn’t go unnoticed by Sunny Leone herself who took to Twitter to give her epic reaction.

Leading by How many votes ???? ;) 😜 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 23, 2019

Sunny Deol is one of the biggest supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on April 23, he joined the Bhartiya Janta Party in Delhi.