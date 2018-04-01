Elizabeth Moss on season 2 speculations of The Handmaid's Tale: Just throw it out

Hulu’s original web series The Handmaid’s Tale won hearts with its dystopian tale. The relevance of the film in today’s world made it a must watch. Now, as the series gears up for the second season, its lead actress, Elizabeth Moss has said that it is best to put away all our speculations of what the first episode may be like.

“I have been saying about the opening scene of season two that, whatever you think it’s going to be, just throw it out. It’s gone in a completely different way that I never would have expected,” Moss told US cable network Bravo.

The dystopian tale of a world where there are only a handful fertile women who are forced to produce with a few selected men, attracted attention from protests against Trump’s withdrawal of funds for planned Parenthood and others. The series’ fictional country of Gilead ruled by a cult gave the word a scary scenario where reproductive rights exists for neither men nor women. The series’ was inspired by a Margaret Atwood book of the same name, penned in 1985.

While the series developed characters based on the book, season two of the series is said to carry the narrative further by introducing new characters and twists. With this we can assume Moss’s words of demolishing all speculations is correct. The last episode of the first season’s ending saw Moss’s character Offred ride away in a van with possibly dire consequences waiting for her for protesting against the hellish system of Gilead.

The first season won eight Emmys, three Critics Choice Awards and two Golden Globes. The second season will hit the streaming site on April 25.