Ellen Page marries long-term girlfriend Emma Portner

Juno actress Ellen Page has secretly married long-term girlfriend Emma Portner. News of their marriage comes six months after the couple went public about their relationship in July 2017. The actress made the announcement through a series of Instagram posts with endearing captions. The journey for 30-year-old Ellen to marry her soul mate however, was not easy.

The couple shared their happy news with an image of their love bands followed by a kiss. Ellen’s wife, Emma, 22 is a dancer and contemporary jazz teacher at the Broadway Dance Center in New York. The couple were first spotted kissing outside a branch of Cafe Gratitude in Los Angeles.

Ellen’s journey as a lesbian had seen several ups and downs with producer Brett Ratner outing her as a lesbian on the set of X-Men: The Last Stand when she was only 18 years old and she recounted this episode in 2017. The actress publicly came out as gay in a rousing speech at a Human Rights Campaign event on Valentine's Day in February 2014. She met her dancer girlfriend soon after she split with artist Samantha Thomas, after 18 months togetherness.

Here is a look at other Hollywood lesbian couples who have made it official.

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi

Tagged as the First Ladies of Lesbianism, Ellen came out to the world at a time when Lesbianism was far from public conversation. The couple are now married for nine years and have grown in fame and power since.

Taxi Driver fame Jodie Foster tied the knot with her girlfriend in 2014. The Money Monster actress has two sons, Charles, 18, and Kit, 15, with her ex Cydney Bernard, who she was with for 15 years until 2008. Married for three years now, Jodie and Alexandra make for the perfect picture couple.

Actress Wanda Sykes and guest arrive at the 21st Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at Hyatt Regency Century Plaza Hotel on April 17, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

21st Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Red Carpet

Hyatt Regency Century Plaza Hotel

Los Angeles, CA United States

April 17, 2010

Photo by Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com

To license this image (60188013), contact WireImage.com

The couple got hitched in 2008 and mother toddler twins who have often been part of Wanda’s act or conversations on late night talk shows. Wanda came out in public at a Prop 8 rally in Las Vegas.