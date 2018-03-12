Emma Watson flaunts a misspelled tattoo at the Oscars and jokes about it

The Oscars is all about looking glamorous. Stars spend weeks if not months into planning what they are going to wear on the red carpet so as to look the best. With all the planning, there is little room for mistakes but what happens when you wear your mistake to the red carpet as a grammatical error? This was the case with Harry Potter star Emma Watson. The actress chose to give the Time’s Up pin a miss as she thought of a better way to show her support, with a fake tattoo.

But the result turned out to be less than satisfactory for the Hogwarts topper for she missed a typo on her temporary tattoo. The missing apostrophe made many wonder how the usually meticulous star could miss the typo. Watson, being the star she is, instead of being embarrassed of her slip, chose to turn it into humor.

Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 5, 2018

While there is little the star can do to turn around her million times clicked arm photograph, she rightfully chose humour to be the most dignified way out. As fans who have time and again applauded her for raising her voice for things pertinent, we can henceforth cheer her on and hope she chooses a better form expression of views next time. A grammatically correct one hopefully. Don’t want to see her Hogwarts degree vanish into thin air. Literally.