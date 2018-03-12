Emraan Hashmi inaugurates cashless cancer hospital for the underprivileged

Cancer is a plague that figures largely in Indian society currently but support for it remains vague. Bollywood often takes up causes out of its charitable concerns and the latest to do it is Emraan Hashmi. He recently inaugurated an open care cancer hospital dedicated to treating people below poverty line. For Hashmi, this is not just another charitable cause but dictated out of passion and experience.

His son, Ayaan Hashmi had been detected with stage one cancer three years ago as a 4-year-old. He was diagnosed with a malignant tumour in his kidney which required surgical intervention followed by three months of chemotherapy.

“I have very closely seen the pain which cancer patients and their family goes through. The initiative to create new hope for poor cancer patients is worth appreciating,” said Hashmi during the inauguration.

The hospital is being supported by a self-funded NGO, New India. The initiative was launched by Bangalore-based business couple who have dedicated Rs 200 crore to the cause. The hospital will primarily be cashless cancer care for the underprivileged and will have close to 150 beds.

On the career front, Hashmi will next be seen in Cheat India in 2019 which is expected to clash with Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30. Both the films are based on the subject of education in India.