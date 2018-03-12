Emraan Hashmis Cheat India picks box office clash with Hrithiks Super 30

Release date clashes in Bollywood are making quiet the news these days as stars and production houses vie to open big at the box office with public holidays. As soon as Padmaavat announced its release date, producers scuttled to shift their dates to not create a clash but now it seems, 2019 already has a few clashes ahead. Come Republic Day, box office will see Emraan Hashmi and Hrithik Roshan fight it off at the box office. If this was not enough, both their films deal on the same subject, education.

T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar,Emraan Hashmi Films & Ellipsis Entertainment's drama, "CHEAT INDIA", to release worldwide on January 25,2019.

Featuring : Emraan Hashmi,directed by Soumik Sen,produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Parveen Hashmi, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar. — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) February 16, 2018

While Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 had announced its release date way earlier, Emraan Hashmi seemed not bothered by a clash with Super 30 for he announced the same date of January 25, 2019 for his upcoming film Cheat India.

After he sank at the box office with Baadshaho last year, it is surprising to see that Hashmi will attempt to bounce back by challenging an A-lister like Roshan. His deference to the challenge may spring from the fact that ever since Shanghai he has not been afraid to explore different roles unlike his initial films. With films like Ghanchakkar, Raja Natwarlal and Azhar he found fame of a different kind and that seems to have made all the difference. Apart from Cheat India, the star will also be seen in an upcoming thriller, Captain Nawab.

“The edge-of-the-seat drama will take a startling look at the crimes in the Indian education system which has created a parallel ecosystem infested with a mafia of sorts. I am sure that every student and youth will hugely relate to the subject. In an era marked by the success of content alone, I’m excited to be essaying a character which I believe will be a landmark one in my filmography,” said Hashmi during an earlier interview about his film.

Cheat India is being co-produced by T-Series, Emraan Hashmi Films and Ellipsis Entertainment and is being directed by screenwriter and filmmaker Soumik Sen.