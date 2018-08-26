End of an era as Kapoors look to sell RK Studios

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor announced that he along with his family has decided to sell off RK Studio, which was set up by late Raj Kapoor. Built almost four decades ago, the studio became something of a “huge white elephant, toting up losses.” In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Rishi revealed that there is an emotional attachment with the studio.

“The studio would only end up in litigation as so many industrial and textile estates have. There would be family differences and only lawyers would end up charging heavy sums of fee. Do you think my father would have liked to see his labour of love become the subject of courtroom proceedings?” said Rishi to Mumbai Mirror.

According to the daily, Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor, along with their mother Krishna Kapoor and sisters Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain unanimously decided to sell the property. “For a while, we did juggle with the idea of renovating the place with state-of-the-art technology. However, in reality, it isn’t always possible for a phoenix to rise from the ashes," Rishi said.

In 2017, a fire had broken out in the studio, destroying much of the memorabilia stored in it. The reality show Super Dancer 2 was being filmed at that time. According to a report in Indian Express, mementos such as costumes, the mask of Mera Naam Joker, the guns used in the film Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai etc. were destroyed.