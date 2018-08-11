Even before Maari 2 hits the screen, Dhanush is hopeful of Maari 3

Though Maari (2015) wasn't a blockbuster like VIP (2014), Dhanush went ahead and did a sequel for both the films. While VIP 2 (2017) failed to be as successful as the first part, we have to wait and watch how Maari 2 fares at the box office. The film is expected to release later in the year.

One thing is certain, Dhanush most certainly loves the character he plays in Maari and his fans also love the way he is styled for this role. The 'thara local' vibe that he carries in the film is quite attractive. The shooting of Maari 2 has been completed and Dhanush took to Twitter on Friday night to confirm the same.

The tweet hints strongly that D wishes to take this franchise forward and come up with its third instalment as well. If Maari 2 receives a bumper opening and does well at the box office, then the star might be tempted to take it further.

Further, it would be interesting to see whether composer Yuvan Shankar Raja can match the mass music provided by Anirudh in the first part. The move to replace Anirudh with Sean Roldan for VIP 2 clearly backfired. We hope history doesn’t repeat itself this time!